ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for Nov. 16-20
The Marble Falls and Burnet school districts meet as do the cities of Meadowlakes and Marble Falls and the Pedernales Electric Cooperative during the week of Nov. 16. Meetings may be held virtually, in person, or both. Methods of making public comments vary. In-person meetings require face coverings and enforce other COVID-19 protocols.
MONDAY, NOV. 16
Marble Falls Independent School District
6 p.m. regular meeting
Marble Falls Middle School cafeteria, 1511 Pony Circle
- administration of the Oath of Office to new board members
- multiple hearings regarding and possible adoption of targeted improvement plans for Marble Falls Middle School, Highland Lakes Elementary School, and MFISD in general
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- board will approve BCISD Christmas Card selection from student entries
- board will discuss and possibly take action on approving waiver to maximum class size limit at R.J. Richey Elementary
- board will discuss and possibly make revisions to 2020-21 school year calendar
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- council will discuss and possibly take action on appointing municipal judges
- council will discuss reopening council meetings to public
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls
- council will discuss ordinance that would change water rates and terms and conditions for water service provided by city
- council will discuss ordinance concerning waste water and sewer service rates
- council will vote to adopt resolution setting public hearing dates for creation of Roper Ranch’s public improvement district, a 661-acre swath of land located northeast and southeast of the U.S. 281 and FM 2147 East intersection
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
No agenda posted as of publication time.