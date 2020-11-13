ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for Nov. 16-20

The Marble Falls and Burnet school districts meet as do the cities of Meadowlakes and Marble Falls and the Pedernales Electric Cooperative during the week of Nov. 16. Meetings may be held virtually, in person, or both. Methods of making public comments vary. In-person meetings require face coverings and enforce other COVID-19 protocols.

MONDAY, NOV. 16

Marble Falls Independent School District

6 p.m. regular meeting

Marble Falls Middle School cafeteria, 1511 Pony Circle

On the agenda:

administration of the Oath of Office to new board members

multiple hearings regarding and possible adoption of targeted improvement plans for Marble Falls Middle School, Highland Lakes Elementary School, and MFISD in general

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

board will approve BCISD Christmas Card selection from student entries

board will discuss and possibly take action on approving waiver to maximum class size limit at R.J. Richey Elementary

board will discuss and possibly make revisions to 2020-21 school year calendar

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

council will discuss and possibly take action on appointing municipal judges

council will discuss reopening council meetings to public

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

council will discuss ordinance that would change water rates and terms and conditions for water service provided by city

council will discuss ordinance concerning waste water and sewer service rates

council will vote to adopt resolution setting public hearing dates for creation of Roper Ranch’s public improvement district, a 661-acre swath of land located northeast and southeast of the U.S. 281 and FM 2147 East intersection

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

No agenda posted as of publication time.