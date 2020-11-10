Comfort Food 4 Kids at River City Grille benefits Phoenix Center

The Phoenix Center's Comfort Food 4 Kids fundraiser takes place at River City Grille, 700 First St. in Marble Falls, from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 11. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

River City Grille is serving up comfort food in house or to go for a good cause.

The Marble Falls restaurant, located at 700 First St., is raising money for the Phoenix Center through Comfort Food 4 Kids from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. For $10, people get a plate of chicken-fried steak, gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes, and a homemade roll.

“This is one of our largest fundraisers we put on each year in the community,” said Phoenix Center Communications Director Blakeley Wilbanks. “It supports life-changing therapeutic care for children and families that are supported by the Phoenix Center. It’s 100 (percent) proceeds; there’s no cost to us because of River City Grille.”

For every ticket purchased, patrons are entered into a raffle to win a Traeger Pro Series 22-inch wood-pellet grill valued at $599.99 and donated by Ford & Crew Home and Hardware in Marble Falls.

Even if diners can’t make it out for the grub, they’re encouraged to purchase a ticket to donate to a Phoenix Center family in need or local EMS and first responders.

The Phoenix Center provides high-quality therapy and counseling services to children as well as parenting groups, camp sessions, and community outreach through training and partnerships with local institutions, including the Marble Falls Independent School District.

