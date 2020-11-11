First Baptist-Marble Falls honoring first responders at special services

First Baptist Church of Marble Falls is honoring local first responders during special worship services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. The church is located at 901 La Ventana. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

First Baptist Church of Marble Falls invites first responders, their families, and the public to attend special worship services on Sunday, Nov. 15, in recognition of local fire, EMS, law enforcement, and medical staff.

The services are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the church, 901 La Ventana Drive in Marble Falls.

“First Baptist wants to take this opportunity to show are first responders how much they are appreciated and for being willing to put themselves in harm’s way every day,” church officials stated in a media release.

First Baptist Church is celebrating November as Missions Month, and encouraging its congregation to “love, care, serve, and share across the community and around the world.”

The Nov. 15 services will include blessing first responders and healthcare providers in the community.

The church will have a designated area for first responders and their families where they can safely sit.

The services are open to everyone. Child care is available for ages up to 5 years. Call the church at 830-693-4381 or visit the First Baptist Church of Marble Falls website for more information.

