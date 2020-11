Verne “Skip” Frederick Casjens Jr. was called home on Oct. 22, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Marble Falls, living there for 47 years.

He was a long haul truck driver for Ryder for 30 years and an Air Force veteran, serving in the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Beverly; son Glen; grandchildren Corban, Dominic, and Castiel Casjens; and half-sisters, Kathy Biegler and Kelly Miller and their families.