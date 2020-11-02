Mary “Beth” Riley, 68, Kingsland passed away Oct. 24, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer. She slipped away peacefully in her sleep in the comfort of her home as she wished.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Larsen of Marble Falls; son, Col. Eric Larsen and daughter-in-law Marcia Larsen of Honolulu; sister Peggy Marshall of Omaha; sister Susan Marshall and wife Patty of Columbus, Nebraska; and four cherished granddaughters, Peyton and Piper Guenter of Marble Falls and Emma and Kate Larsen of Honolulu, Hawaii.