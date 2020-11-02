Mattie Leigh ‘Skeet’ McDonald, 95, died Oct. 18, 2020

Mattie Leigh “Skeet” McDonald, and “Mimi” to her grandchildren, died the morning of Oct. 18, 2020, at the age of 95 due to natural causes.

As a skinny child, many called her a mosquito and her daddy called her “Skeeter Bug.” That was later shortened to “Skeet,” and the nickname followed her through life.

Skeet was a vivacious, funny, and energetic woman with a tenacity that made people balk at times. She was truly unafraid and bold. A beautiful woman with movie star looks and a stunning smile, she lit up the room when she entered and was always the center of attention.

Skeet was born in Central Texas and spent most of her life living in El Paso, raising her two children and working as a receptionist in a doctor’s office. She was widowed at a young age but persevered and lived a happy, full life.

She married Jim McDonald in 1974, and he was a very dedicated and loving husband as well as a father/grandfather to her children and grandchildren.

Skeet was a devout Christian and is now with her Lord and Savior in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, James McDonald; daughter, Jude deLaubenfels; grandchildren to include Marilee Morgan, Jason Williams, and Jessica Smith; and great-grandchildren, Shennon Andrew Morgan and Emma Nicole Morgan.

Due to the pandemic, services will not be held at this time. Instead, her cremains will be retained until a proper internment service and dedication can be recognized.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.