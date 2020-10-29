Benny L. Teas Sr., 90, of Marble Falls passed away Oct. 27, 2020
Benny L. Teas Sr., 90, of Marble Falls,Texas, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter Sherry and husband Tom Aduddell of Granbury, Texas; sons Larry and wife Estella of Austin and Tom Sedman of Henderson, Nevada; and eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine, daughter Sue, and son Benny, Jr.
Ben loved life and the Lord. He loved fishing and hunting, teaching 2-year-olds in Sunday school, and pouring concrete. He also loved playing cards with his friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at his home.