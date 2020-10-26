James Harold Wimberly, 79, of Llano passed away Oct. 22, 2020

James Harold Wimberly of Llano, Texas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born Feb. 6, 1941, to Gladys (Bass) and Alva Wimberly in Shelbyville, Texas. He and his wife, Ella, lived in Llano for the past 24 years.

Harold is survived by his Junction High School class of 1959 sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Ella Yvonne Bollier; sons, Mike, Walter, and Myles; three daughters-in-law; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Llano. A graveside service is 2 p.m. at Junction Cemetery in Junction. Officiating chaplain, pallbearers, and honor guard are members of the U.S. Border Patrol, with which Harold served the nation for 23 years.

Memorial contributions may be made to: U.S. Border Patrol Museum, 4315 Woodrow Bean Trans Mountain Road, El Paso, TX 79924.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.