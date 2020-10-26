Beau Samuel Wayne Harvey of Spicewood passed away Oct. 2, 2020

Beau Samuel Wayne Harvey of Spicewood, Texas, peacefully passed away Oct. 2, 2020.

An early riser, he always jumped out of bed smiling, ready to live each day as an adventure. Laughing, dancing, joking, telling funny stories, he nicknamed everyone he met. He definitely had a great gift for talking and entertaining. Each day was better because of him.

Beau loved to cook, fly, hunt, fish, ride motorcycles, go Jeeping, boating, and camping, and spend time with his family. He loved to hug! He was extremely creative and invented many things, including computer programs, wrote funny songs, built furniture and birdhouses, and played guitar and harmonica.

Animals were part of his daily life. He had a pet raccoon, squirrel, rabbit, birds, and numerous cats and dogs – Jack and Ollie were his favorite dogs. He was an avid baseball fan and loved ’40s happy music and talk radio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayland and Louise Harvey.

He is survived by his love, best friend, and wife of 43 years, Dianne Douglas Harvey; sons, Coy Harvey, Tony Johnson, and Jason Harvey; sister, Cindy Harvey Hubbard; brother, Martin Harvey; and grandchildren, Tristan “T-bone” Harvey, Portia and Presley Johnson, and Maggie Belle and Riley Harvey.

Beau touched the life of everyone he met. He will be lovingly, laughingly remembered and greatly missed.

A graveside family service was held Oct. 9 in Florence Community Cemetery.