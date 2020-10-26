Wanda LaVera Bertram, 83, passed away Oct. 22, 2020

Wanda LaVera Bertram passed away at home on Oct. 22, 2020, at the age of 83.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Bertram; son Keith Bertram; parents, Pebbie and Modette Nall; sister Carolyn Brooks; and brother Ray Nall.

Wanda wed Billy Bertram on August 6, 1960. They were married for 48 years.

Wanda is lovingly remembered by her sister Ann Kearney and brother Glen Nall; her children Gene and wife Kathy Bertram, Lucy Croy, David and wife Marjorie Bertram, Richard Jr. and wife KiKi Bertram, Debra Bertram, Tammie and husband David Tumlinson, Allen Bertram, and Tara and wife Tara Kuczynski-Bertram; 21 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; many fur grandbabies; and many friends who became family.

Wanda was born in Littlefield, Texas, on June 1, 1937.

She enjoyed her family’s and friends’ company, laughter, arts and crafts, gardening, music and dancing, and wine parties.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland. A funeral service is 3 p.m. that day at the funeral home and officiated by Dale Brown. A private burial will be held in Buna, Texas, on Oct. 28.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with final expenses, addressed to: Bertram Family, 104 Great Oaks Lane, Kingsland, TX 78639.

Condolences may be offered at whhfuneralhome.com.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral home can only allow 60 persons in the building at a time, so seating will be limited and a face covering will be required. The family asks guests to please abide by these requirements.