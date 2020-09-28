Billy Ross Spain passed away Sept. 24, 2020

Billy Ross “Bill” Spain, beloved husband of Barbara Rae Spain, entered into rest September 24, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Additional survivors include his son, Warren Randolph Spain (Jan); daughter, Kelly Spain Hanson (John); and six grandchildren, Blair Allison Mitchell, Caroline Camille Spain, Graham Ross Hanson, William Spain Hanson, Margaret Kelly Hanson, and Bonnie Catherine Hanson.

Bill was born February 24, 1940, in Lubbock, Texas, to Rossie and William John Spain. After graduating from Lubbock High School, Bill went on to complete a pharmacy degree at the University of Texas, where he also met the love of his life, Barbara. After raising children and enjoying a successful career with the Austin Travis County MHMR, Bill and Barbara moved to the Texas Hill Country. He was a former Master of the University Masonic Lodge No. 1190, AF&AM, and a mason for over 50 years.

Bill was a man of faith and made many lasting friendships through the years. He had a kinship with the land and enjoyed improving and restoring his ranch and serving the Prairie Mountain community. He cherished his time spent with family and as a member of Llano Baptist Church and Grace Gathering.

A funeral service is Sept. 30 in Llano with Pastor Jim Rose officiating. A celebration of life is 2 p.m. outdoors at the Dabbs Hotel. A graveside service is 3:30 p.m. at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Emory Bellard ALS Memorial Fund at ALS.org.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.