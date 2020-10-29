Still time to cast early ballot; Election Day sites and times
Early voting comes to a close Friday, Oct. 30, and polls will prepare to open for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Voters in Burnet and Llano counties planning to cast an early ballot Friday should check the DailyTrib.com How to Vote Guide for voting locations and times. The guide lists Election Day polling sites and times, which are also include below.
The deadline for mail-in ballots to be received and counted differ depending on whether or not they are postmarked. Those with no postmark must be received by 7 p.m. Election Day to be counted. Those postmarked by 7 p.m. Election Day can be counted the next day. Best practice: Send them in as early as you can or return them in person.
Mail-in ballots can be returned in person through Election Day to county election offices:
- Burnet County voters go to 106 W. Washington St. in Burnet
- Llano County voters go to 1447A Texas 71 East in Llano
While mail-in ballots aren’t tallied until Election Day, they are registered daily with voter’s names and signatures checked against voter rolls. That means you can check to see if your mail-in ballot was received by visiting Texas Ballot Tracker at txballot.org.
ON ELECTION DAY
Polling locations and times by county
BURNET COUNTY
Burnet County has been accepted into a county-wide polling location program that allows for voters registered in Burnet County to vote on Election Day at the nearest polling location, no matter where you reside in the county.
Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
- PRECINCT 1 — First Lutheran Church, 133 Apollo Drive, Burnet
- PRECINCT 2 — Burnet County AgriLife building, 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet
- PRECINCT 3 — Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View, Granite Shoals
- PRECINCT 4 — Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404, Spicewood
- PRECINCT 5 — Silver Creek Community Center, 101 CR 128, Burnet
- PRECINCT 6 — Smithwick Community Center, 10800 E. FM 1431, Marble Falls
- PRECINCT 7 — Cassie Subdivision Community Center, 3920 FM 690, Burnet
- PRECINCT 8 — Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118B, Burnet
- PRECINCT 9 — Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- PRECINCT 10 — Iglesia Bautista Church Hall, (CR 330 and FM 243) 4000 FM 243 West, Bertram
- PRECINCT 11 — Naruna Church building, 9170 FM 1478 Lampasas
- PRECINCT 12 — Bertram library, 170 N. Gabriel St., Bertram
- PRECINCT 13 — Joppa Fellowship Hall, 8447 CR 210, Bertram (Joppa)
- PRECINCT 14 — Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave., Burnet (Lake Victor)
- PRECINCT 15 — Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308, Briggs
- PRECINCT 16 — Oakalla Community Center, 29011 FM 963, Oakalla
- PRECINCT 17 — Courthouse North Annex, 1701 E. Polk, Burnet
- PRECINCT 18 — Granite Shoals Community Center, 1204 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- PRECINCT 19 — Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway, Marble; Meadowlakes City Hall, 177 Broadmoor St. #B, Meadowlakes
- PRECINCT 20 — Church of Christ, 711 Broadway, Marble Falls
LLANO COUNTY
To ascertain your voting precinct, visit this site.
Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- PRECINCT 101 — Llano Ag & Health Building, 1447 Texas 71 East, Llano
- PRECINCT 102 — Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Drive, Blue Lake Subdivision
- PRECINCT 108 — Sunrise Beach City Hall Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village
- PRECINCT 109 — Horseshoe Bay City Office, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- PRECINCT 203 — Eastern Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 West, Buchanan Dam
- PRECINCT 204 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261, Buchanan Dam
- PRECINCT 205 — First Baptist Church, 16521 RR 2241, Tow
- PRECINCT 307 — Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk, Kingsland
- PRECINCT 410 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie, Llano
Social distancing and face covering protocols are in place at polling locations.