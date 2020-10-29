Still time to cast early ballot; Election Day sites and times

The Burnet County Elections Office staff includes Nancy John (front, left), Karen Peraino, Burnet County Elections Administrator Doug Ferguson, Tommy Gaut (second row, left), and Tessa Rowland. Ferguson said there’s a chance Burnet County will set a new voter turnout record. Voters have through Friday, Oct. 30, to cast an early ballot and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to vote in the presidential election. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Early voting comes to a close Friday, Oct. 30, and polls will prepare to open for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters in Burnet and Llano counties planning to cast an early ballot Friday should check the DailyTrib.com How to Vote Guide for voting locations and times. The guide lists Election Day polling sites and times, which are also include below.

The deadline for mail-in ballots to be received and counted differ depending on whether or not they are postmarked. Those with no postmark must be received by 7 p.m. Election Day to be counted. Those postmarked by 7 p.m. Election Day can be counted the next day. Best practice: Send them in as early as you can or return them in person.

Mail-in ballots can be returned in person through Election Day to county election offices:

Burnet County voters go to 106 W. Washington St. in Burnet

Llano County voters go to 1447A Texas 71 East in Llano

While mail-in ballots aren’t tallied until Election Day, they are registered daily with voter’s names and signatures checked against voter rolls. That means you can check to see if your mail-in ballot was received by visiting Texas Ballot Tracker at txballot.org.

ON ELECTION DAY

Polling locations and times by county

BURNET COUNTY

Burnet County has been accepted into a county-wide polling location program that allows for voters registered in Burnet County to vote on Election Day at the nearest polling location, no matter where you reside in the county.

Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

PRECINCT 1 — First Lutheran Church, 133 Apollo Drive, Burnet

PRECINCT 2 — Burnet County AgriLife building, 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet

PRECINCT 3 — Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View, Granite Shoals

PRECINCT 4 — Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404, Spicewood

PRECINCT 5 — Silver Creek Community Center, 101 CR 128, Burnet

PRECINCT 6 — Smithwick Community Center, 10800 E. FM 1431, Marble Falls

PRECINCT 7 — Cassie Subdivision Community Center, 3920 FM 690, Burnet

PRECINCT 8 — Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118B, Burnet

PRECINCT 9 — Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

PRECINCT 10 — Iglesia Bautista Church Hall, (CR 330 and FM 243) 4000 FM 243 West, Bertram

PRECINCT 11 — Naruna Church building, 9170 FM 1478 Lampasas

PRECINCT 12 — Bertram library, 170 N. Gabriel St., Bertram

PRECINCT 13 — Joppa Fellowship Hall, 8447 CR 210, Bertram (Joppa)

PRECINCT 14 — Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave., Burnet (Lake Victor)

PRECINCT 15 — Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308, Briggs

PRECINCT 16 — Oakalla Community Center, 29011 FM 963, Oakalla

PRECINCT 17 — Courthouse North Annex, 1701 E. Polk, Burnet

PRECINCT 18 — Granite Shoals Community Center, 1204 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

PRECINCT 19 — Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway, Marble; Meadowlakes City Hall, 177 Broadmoor St. #B, Meadowlakes

PRECINCT 20 — Church of Christ, 711 Broadway, Marble Falls

LLANO COUNTY

To ascertain your voting precinct, visit this site.

Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRECINCT 101 — Llano Ag & Health Building, 1447 Texas 71 East, Llano

PRECINCT 102 — Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Drive, Blue Lake Subdivision

PRECINCT 108 — Sunrise Beach City Hall Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

PRECINCT 109 — Horseshoe Bay City Office, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

PRECINCT 203 — Eastern Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 West, Buchanan Dam

PRECINCT 204 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261, Buchanan Dam

PRECINCT 205 — First Baptist Church, 16521 RR 2241, Tow

PRECINCT 307 — Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk, Kingsland

PRECINCT 410 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie, Llano

Social distancing and face covering protocols are in place at polling locations.

