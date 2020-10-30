Local party members get ready for a long Election Day

Dottie Stueckroth keeps things on track at the Burnet County Republican Party Headquarters in Marble Falls, 2212 U.S. 281, on Friday, Oct. 30, just four days from Election Day. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

As voters line up on Election Day, local political party members will be hard at work ensuring the process goes smoothly and making one last push for their candidates.

Llano County Republican Party Chair Doug Sanders said he expects a busy day Tuesday, Nov. 3. He and precinct chairs will be working the polling sites assisting with the voting process, not campaigning.

“On a typical Election Day, most of us — the precinct chairs — are working the elections,” he said. “With polls up from seven in the morning to seven at night, everyone is pretty busy.”

It’s a similar routine for the other side, said Llano County Democratic Party chair Paula D’Orsogna.

But while some work the polls, others will work the phones.

“The Burnet County Republican Women have logged in over 13,000 hours since January in campaign activities to elect President Trump and our state and local Republican candidates,” said the club’s Mary Jane Avery. “They have been making phone calls since February and will continue making those calls through the end of Election Day on Tuesday.”

Burnet County Democratic Party chair Mel Hazlewood at the Marble Falls headquarters isn’t taking anything for granted as Election Day near. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Burnet County Democratic Party will have its field office, 208 Main St. in Marble Falls, staffed and going strong on Election Day.

“We are keeping longer office hours on the day of the election — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., when the polls close,” said B.J. Henry of the Burnet County Democratic Club. “We will be answering the phones to respond to voter questions about where to vote, about candidates, and about rides to the polls.”

Local Democrats will not be holding organized watch parties, citing concerns over COVID-19.

In Burnet County, Republicans are hosting a watch party starting at 7 p.m. at Trailblazer Grille, 216 S. Main St. in Burnet. Llano County Republicans will meet at party headquarters, 906 Ford St. in Llano, soon after the polls close to watch the returns.

Sanders added there are other house parties scattered about the area as well.

For more election information, including where to vote on Election Day, check out the DailyTrib.com How to Vote Guide.

daniel@thepicayune.com