ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for week of Oct. 26
Several local governments are holding meetings the week of Oct. 26-30.
Many are meeting in person, but others are doing so virtually, so check ahead. In-person meetings will require face coverings and other COVID-19 prevention practices.
MONDAY, OCT. 26
Llano County Commissioners Court
9:15 a.m.
Regular meeting
Second floor, Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano
- discussion and possible action on $11,364.50 grant to provide COVID-19 safety measures during elections
- discussion and possible action on outdoor burn ban
Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m.
Regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- presentation on Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas
- Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen will give 2020 fall update
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m.
Regular meeting
Second Floor, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- presentation by Texas Department of Transportation officials regarding current and potential future highway projects
- discussion and possible action on state grant of $63,570.76 for environmental deputy
- discussion and possible action on $243,111.88 in Coronavirus Emergency Supplement funding to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus pandemic
Burnet City Council
6 p.m.
Regular meeting
Council chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
Due to COVID-19, council chambers is closed to public, but residents can attend meeting via this Zoom link or Zoom website. When prompted, enter Webinar ID 869 1302 2272 # followed by password 856274 #.
- discussion and possible action on second and final reading of ordinance changing zoning designation for 163 acres in southeast part of city for residential and commercial use
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m.
Regular meeting
Council chambers, Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road
Agenda wasn’t available at press time. Check city’s website for agenda when it becomes available.