ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for week of Oct. 26

Several local governments are holding meetings the week of Oct. 26-30.

Many are meeting in person, but others are doing so virtually, so check ahead. In-person meetings will require face coverings and other COVID-19 prevention practices.

MONDAY, OCT. 26

Llano County Commissioners Court

9:15 a.m.

Regular meeting

Second floor, Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on $11,364.50 grant to provide COVID-19 safety measures during elections

discussion and possible action on outdoor burn ban

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m.

Regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

presentation on Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas

Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen will give 2020 fall update

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m.

Regular meeting

Second Floor, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation by Texas Department of Transportation officials regarding current and potential future highway projects

discussion and possible action on state grant of $63,570.76 for environmental deputy

discussion and possible action on $243,111.88 in Coronavirus Emergency Supplement funding to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus pandemic

Burnet City Council

6 p.m.

Regular meeting

Council chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

Due to COVID-19, council chambers is closed to public, but residents can attend meeting via this Zoom link or Zoom website. When prompted, enter Webinar ID 869 1302 2272 # followed by password 856274 #.

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on second and final reading of ordinance changing zoning designation for 163 acres in southeast part of city for residential and commercial use

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m.

Regular meeting

Council chambers, Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Agenda wasn’t available at press time. Check city’s website for agenda when it becomes available.

