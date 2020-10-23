High-tech car wash under construction in Marble Falls

Crews are hard at work to build the 140-foot tunnel Mustang Xpress Car Wash in the 1200 block of RR 1431 in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Construction of the high-tech Mustang Xpress Car Wash is underway at 1212 RR 1431 in Marble Falls.

Owner Brian Hawthorne said almost $1 million in equipment alone is going into the 140-foot tunnel car wash. It will take cash and cards and will have membership options. A license plate reader will even be able to read a member’s plates to let them in automatically.

“You won’t have to even roll down your window if you’re a member,” Hawthorne said.

The brisk three-minute wash will offer a variety of add-ons, including wheel options and an application of Armor All. Once through, customers will be able to use the complimentary vacuums.

“You won’t have to put coins in anything,” he said of the vacuums. “As soon as you pick it up, you’re good to go.”

An opening date hasn’t been announced.

editor@thepicayune.com