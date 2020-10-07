Marble Falls could annex 300 acres ahead of development

The city of Marble Falls intends to annex about 300 acres east of U.S. 281 and south of FM 2147 East. Courtesy map

Marble Falls City Council announced its intention to annex 300 acres during its Oct. 6 meeting at the request of the landowners.

The land is adjacent to the proposed Roper Ranch development south of Lake Marble Falls and east of U.S. 281. It butts up against CR 401.

“The existing (Roper Ranch) master plan development is in the city already,” said Marble Falls Assistant City Manager Caleb Kraenzel. “This land is being added to the city limits so it can be added to the project area. So, the project area is increasing by about 300 acres.”

The current Roper Ranch master plan is approximately 75 acres.

According to a memo in the meeting’s agenda packet, landowners Barbara and Paul King were approached by the Roper Ranch developer about including the land in the expansion.

Currently, only one home is in the proposed annexation area.

“The developers say they are in talks with potential end-users and that they’re setting up the land plan to accommodate some of these potential end-users,” Kraenzel said.

The city is negotiating a development agreement with developers to update the land plans within the existing Roper Ranch as well as add plans for the proposed annexation area, Kraenzel said.

This is just the first notice of intent to annex. Public hearings will take place Oct. 20 and Oct. 27. The council could vote Nov. 17 on annexing the land.

