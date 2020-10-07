Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13

The Texas Supreme Court upheld Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation extending early voting by six days in the upcoming presidential election. Several Texas Republican leaders filed a lawsuit against Abbott’s early voting extension, but the state’s high court rejected the move by a 7-1 vote on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Along with the rest of the state, residents in Llano and Burnet counties can begin casting their ballots in the 2020 general election starting Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The governor tacked on extra days to the early voting period to help alleviate crowding at polling locations in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The court determined that those filing the lawsuit waited too long to challenge the governor’s proclamation. They filed their challenge on Sept. 27; the governor’s proclamation was signed in July. Filing so late pushed the issue straight to the high court, skipping the lower courts “that would have allowed a careful, thorough consideration of their arguments regarding the Act’s scope and constitutionality,” reads the ruling.

Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 30. Dates and times vary for early voting, unlike Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3, when the polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Burnet County Early Voting Locations

This year, Burnet County voters can vote early at any of the four following locations:

Burnet County AgriLife Extension Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Burnet County Courthouse Annex South, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, 170 N. Gabriel St. in Bertram

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Burnet County Early Voting Dates and Times

Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 13-16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 19-21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 23-24, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 26-28, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Llano County Early Voting Locations, Dates, and Times

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

Monday-Friday, Oct. 13-16, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 20-23, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m-1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 27-30, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.

Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 13-16, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-23, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 26-30, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive

Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 13-16, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-23, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 26-30, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Social distancing and face covering protocols are in place at polling locations.

Those planning to vote by mail must request an application for a mail-in ballot by Friday, Oct. 23. Llano County residents can visit the Llano County Elections webpage to download an application or call 325-247-5425. Burnet County residents can visit the current election webpage to download an application or call 512-715-5288.

