Voter registration deadline Oct. 5

The deadline to register for the November general election is Monday, Oct. 5. Burnet County residents have a few locations at which to register, including the Burnet County Elections Office, 106 W. Washington in Burnet. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

The Texas voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 5.

In Burnet County, you can register in person at the Burnet County Elections Office, 106 W. Washington in Burnet; the tax office at 1701 E. Polk in Burnet; or the Courthouse Annex South at 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.

Llano County residents can register in person at the Elections Office, 1447A Texas 71 East in Llano.

The application must be printed and mailed with a postmark before the Oct. 5 deadline or otherwise be hand delivered.

Residents can check to see where they are registered at VoteTexas.gov. For local voting information, visit BurnetCountyTexas.org or the Llano County Elections webpage. A printable Texas voter registration application is also available online.

Burnet County party representatives are registering people to vote ahead of the deadline.

The Burnet County Republican Party may be reached at 512-963-2856 or ksgcme@yahoo.com. The party’s office is located at 2212 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

The Burnet County Democratic Party is also registering people to vote at its headquarters, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

At the end of September, 33,087 people were registered to vote in Burnet County.

Early voting is Oct. 13-30.

