ON THE AGENDA: Bertram EDC, Horseshoe Bay and Marble Falls city councils

Bertram, Marble Falls, and Horseshoe Bay are holding government meetings Monday, Oct. 5, and Tuesday, Oct. 6. Whether virtual, in person, or a combination, all meetings follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Here is what’s on the agendas and how to attend:

MONDAY, OCT. 5

6 p.m.

Bertram Economic Development Corp.

Bertram City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St.

City Hall is closed to the public, but the EDC meeting will stream live the city’s Facebook page.

On the agenda:

public hearing and discussion with possible action on EDC’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget

discussion and possible action on two business improvement funding applications and one sign grant application

TUESDAY, OCT. 6

3 p.m.

Horseshoe Bay City Council

Horseshoe Bay City Hall, 1 Community Drive

You can watch the meeting remotely via Zoom with meeting ID 863 9262 0650 and passcode 700700. Check the meeting agenda for more ways to join in.

On the agenda:

presentation regarding real estate in Horseshoe Bay

discussion and possible action on issuing combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation

accepting applications for city boards, commissions, and advisory committees

6 p.m.

Marble Falls City Council

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

The Marble Falls City Council no longer meets virtually.

On the agenda:

updates from Air Evac, Northland Communications, and Marble Falls Fire Rescue

public hearing on creation of Thunder Rock Public Improvement District

discussion and possible action on voluntary annexation of 300 acres

