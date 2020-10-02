Pre-sales of first 100 Gregg Ranch homes start in December

Pulte Homes announced it anticipates pre-sales for the first 100 homes at the Gregg Ranch development in Marble Falls could begin in December. Courtesy rendering

The first lots in the Gregg Ranch subdivision will be available for pre-sale as early as December, according to an announcement by builder Pulte Homes.

Touted as the first large-scale development in Marble Falls in three decades, the 100 homes comprise just the first phase of 1,250 total homes planned as part of the 242-acre development near the intersection of Texas 71 and U.S. 281.

“First-time homeowners, growing families, and empty nesters will find our floor plans, options, personalization, and ease of purchase all compelling benefits that set us apart,” said Greg Salinas, PulteGroup Division president, in a statement. “Our Gregg Ranch neighborhoods feature brand-new designs with open-floor plans that showcase the outdoors and mild weather that the Texas lakes and Hill Country offers.

The first homes will be available in a variety of styles, including Hill Country, stucco, and craftsman interiors. The houses will be single story but include loft options.

Lot sizes are 40 feet and 55 feet wide. Floorplans range from 1,500 square feet to 3,000 square feet and feature two to 4½ bathrooms, two to four bedrooms, and covered patios.

Planned amenities for Phase 1 include a community park with a barbecue, a ramada, a kids’ play area, and hike-and-bike trails. Future phases include a pool area, lounge seating, bocce ball, horseshoe pits, and additional trails.

Pulte officials said their two tourable model homes will be complete around March 2021.

