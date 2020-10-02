Granite Shoals police chief graduates from Leadership Command College

Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears belongs to the less than 3 percent of Texas law enforcement officers to graduate from the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas’ Leadership Command College.

Boshears graduated from the program Oct. 2 at the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas on the Sam Houston State University campus in Hunstville. The accomplishment marked the chief’s successful completion of three modules that address specific law enforcement topics.

The first module, hosted at Texas A&M University’s Mays School of Business, Center for Executive Development, focused on leadership. The second module was hosted by the Texas Woman’s University and focused on political, legal, and social environment of law enforcement. The final module, hosted by Sam Houston State’s LEMIT, brought everything together with additional emphasis on law enforcement administration.

Each of the three-week modules are taught by top national and international subject matter experts. The instruction provides law enforcement administrators with the skills to effectively manage police agencies.

According to officials, the training at LEMIT is comparable to the FBI National Academy.

Boshears has served in Burnet County law enforcement for 16 years, starting with the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office in 2004. He joined the Granite Shoals department in 2006 and was named chief on May 6, 2016.

According to Boshears, GSPD Capt. Chris Decker has completed the first module of the program and is waiting for dates to attend the second module. In April 2021, GSPD Sgt. John Ortis will start the program.

