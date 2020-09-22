Llano County awaits mask exemption decision from state

Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham has asked the state of Texas to let residents take off their masks. He filed a request with the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Sept. 16 requesting that Llano County be exempted from Gov. Greg Abbott’s face covering requirement, citing the area’s fewer than 20 active COVID-19 cases.

As of Sept. 21, the county had seven active cases, according to the judge, but no word from the state on his request.

On July 2, Abbott signed Executive Order GA-29, a statewide face covering mandate, to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The order had several exemptions, including for counties with 20 or fewer active cases over 30 days.

“Over the past six months, Llano County citizens, businesses, schools, churches, and civic organizations have done a remarkable job of establishing and practicing precautions including, but not limited to, washing hands often, social distancing, and face coverings,” reads the Llano County media release regarding the exemption request. “By establishing new policies and procedures in our businesses, schools, churches and governments, our county has remained consistently below 20 (active COVID-19 cases) for over 30 days.”

If the TDEM grants the exemption, face coverings will not be mandated in Llano County. However, organizations, businesses, and city governments can still require people to wear face coverings inside buildings, facilities, or properties.

The TDEM has to verify with the Texas Department of State Health Services that Llano County has remained below 20 active cases for the past 30 days, according to county officials. Cunningham pointed out the county’s count of active cases could differ from what DSHS has on record. An exemption would be based on state numbers.

As of Sept. 22, the TDEM has granted exemptions to 57 counties.

