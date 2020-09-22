ON THE AGENDA: Granite Shoals and Burnet city councils

19 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

The Granite Shoals and Burnet city councils hold their meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Here’s what’s on the agenda for each. 

GRANITE SHOALS CITY COUNCIL

Upstairs Council Chamber, 2221 N. Philips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Public may attend either in person or via Zoom using Meeting ID: 817-853-5247 and Passcode: 931188. To connect by phone, dial 877-853-5247 (toll-free) and use the same ID and passcode.

Items on the agenda include: 

  • possible construction of a new water storage tank at Bluebriar Drive at Phillips Ranch Road
  • extension of a water intake pipe project
  • possible relocation of a water intake pipe
  • city burn ban
  • COVID-19 disaster declaration
  • possible budget amendment

Management reports include updates on Quarry Park projects, elections, and grant opportunities/options for a splash pad.  

BURNET CITY COUNCIL 

City Council Chambers at Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet

Public may attend by Zoom only at this link. Or, go to Zoom.us and enter Webinar ID: 896 1811 1177# and password: 660400#. To address the council during public comment, press the “raise your hand” feature on the app. 

Agenda items include: 

  • update on COVID-19
  • second and final reading of ordinance extending COVID-19 disaster declaration
  • first reading allowing a manufactured home on a lot in the city limits 
  • setting solid waste and recycling disposal rates
  • appointing council members to work with staff to review charter amendments
  • proposal to lease out an airport hangar
  • resolution accepting public street, water, wastewater, and electrical improvements constructed in Phase 1 of Westfall Village Subdivision

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Congressional candidate Julie Oliver talks health care, immigration, racism

16 hours ago by: Alex Copeland

Marble Falls holiday ice rink will be the real thing this year

17 hours ago by: Jennifer Fierro

Llano County awaits mask exemption decision from state

18 hours ago by: Daniel Clifton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *