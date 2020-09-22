ON THE AGENDA: Granite Shoals and Burnet city councils

The Granite Shoals and Burnet city councils hold their meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Here’s what’s on the agenda for each.

GRANITE SHOALS CITY COUNCIL

Upstairs Council Chamber, 2221 N. Philips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Public may attend either in person or via Zoom using Meeting ID: 817-853-5247 and Passcode: 931188. To connect by phone, dial 877-853-5247 (toll-free) and use the same ID and passcode.

Items on the agenda include:

possible construction of a new water storage tank at Bluebriar Drive at Phillips Ranch Road

extension of a water intake pipe project

possible relocation of a water intake pipe

city burn ban

COVID-19 disaster declaration

possible budget amendment

Management reports include updates on Quarry Park projects, elections, and grant opportunities/options for a splash pad.

BURNET CITY COUNCIL

City Council Chambers at Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet

Public may attend by Zoom only at this link. Or, go to Zoom.us and enter Webinar ID: 896 1811 1177# and password: 660400#. To address the council during public comment, press the “raise your hand” feature on the app.

Agenda items include:

update on COVID-19

second and final reading of ordinance extending COVID-19 disaster declaration

first reading allowing a manufactured home on a lot in the city limits

setting solid waste and recycling disposal rates

appointing council members to work with staff to review charter amendments

proposal to lease out an airport hangar

resolution accepting public street, water, wastewater, and electrical improvements constructed in Phase 1 of Westfall Village Subdivision

