Marble Falls holiday ice rink will be the real thing this year

No more artificial surface for the Marble Falls portable holiday ice rink. This year, the rink will be made of ice and available for six weeks. iStock image

This year’s holiday skating rink will be made of ice, announced the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department. The only question now is where to put the modular rink, which will be set up to coincide with Walkway of Lights from Nov. 21 through Jan. 3. The site will be determined based on the amount of electricity needed to keep the rink frozen for six weeks.

The location will be somewhere downtown — either at Lakeside Park or on Main Street, according to Lacey Dingman, director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

“We want to drive traffic downtown and create the hometown feeling,” she said.

Admission is a projected $10-per-person daily pass, Dingman said, due to associated costs of having the rink up for six weeks. Last year, the “ice” rink was made of plastic and was in place for three days.

“We’re looking for sponsors to lower the ticket costs,” Dingman said. “Or, sponsors to buy tickets to give away to the public. We are cognizant to keep events affordable.”

Officials examined the costs of renting versus buying the equipment for the ink and discovered it would be $100,000 to purchase, so they sought a vending partner, IceRinkEvents.com.

By agreement, the city will pay $20,000 upfront and a guaranteed $40,000 of revenue. Anything above $40,000 will be split between the vendor and the city.

“This was an effective way we could bring it to town,” Dingman said. “The city doesn’t own the equipment. We want to see how to run one. We never ran a real ice skating rink. This makes it feasible for us.”

Dingman said the city began considering a real ice skating rink after feedback from those who used last year’s synthetic rink.

“People were really excited about the event,” she said. “What we heard was, ‘This could be better’ and ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if it were real life?’ We’re doing everything we can to make it possible.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com