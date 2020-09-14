John Arthur Ware Sr. of Bertram passed away Sept. 9, 202

John Arthur Ware Sr. of Bertram, Texas, passed away on September 9, 2020, with his son, John Ware Jr. He was predeceased by his parents, Barbara and Joe Ware, and his grandparents. John is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ware; two sons Jessie and Kaleb; along with many other family members, friends, and co-workers.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Bertram.

Private donations and flowers will be accepted by First United Methodist Church in Bertram.