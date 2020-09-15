Mary Ellen Hussey passed away Sept. 11, 2020

Mary Ellen Hussey was born June 13, 1920, and went to meet her Heavenly Father on September 11, 2020. Mary was at home and surrounded by family at the time of her passing.

Mary was born in Tahona, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by the love of life, her husband, Bill; parents, Joe Muriekes and Marie Clay; brother Bill; and sisters Frances and Ruth.

Survivors are sons, David and wife Kathy and Bill and wife Faye; daughters, Ellen Share and husband Val and Billie Jean Haven and husband Leon; grandchildren, Valerie Booth and husband Donald, Trudy Davis and husband Gary, Jane Haven and Carlo Castaldo, Leon Jr. and Shelley Durham, Allen Haven, Michelle McAfee and husband Kyle, Jennifer Sanders and husband Chuck, Kara Bell and husband Patrick, and Kayte Hetzel and husband Erick; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Early in her life, Mary found creative ways to provide for her family. She and Bill owned a grocery store, and she was a beautician. Most important, she was a mom. Laughter filled the rooms as she played card games and made memories with family and friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren lit up her life. She loved to see them brag about their accomplishments.

Mary worked hard and loved even harder. She had been called counselor, psychologist, therapist, matriarch, and rock. She was independent, strong-willed, hard-headed, and “always right.” These characteristics are what kept her going for 100 years. Her culinary specialties were cheese enchiladas, pinto beans, cornbread, and her favorite: vegetables of any and all kinds. Grandkids would drive for miles for her cooking.

She sang in the choir and proudly declared that she was the oldest member of First Baptist Church of Llano. A gifted artist, she was known for her oil paintings and bluebonnet glassware. She had a paintbrush in her hand and continued to paint until the Good Lord recently took her painting abilities away.

She will be truly missed by all of those who were fortunate enough to have known and loved her.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 14, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home. A service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, at First Baptist Church of Llano followed by burial at Llano City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.