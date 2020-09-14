John Ware Jr. of Bertram passed away Sept. 9, 2020

John Ware Jr. of Bertram, Texas, passed away on September 9, 2020, with his father, John Ware Sr. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and great-grandparents. John is survived by his mother, Candice White; sister, Anna White; stepmother, Stephanie Ware; and brothers, Jessie and Kaleb; along with many other family members, friends, and co-workers.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Bertram.

Private donations and flowers will be accepted by First United Methodist Church in Bertram.