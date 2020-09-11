Kingsland Community Center getting major interior upgrade

3 hours ago by: Daniel Clifton
Kingsland Community Center

The Kingsland Community Center, 3451 Rose Hill Drive, is undergoing a major renovation with completion expected by January 2021. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Kingsland Community Center is getting a new look, especially its interior.

“There’s been a lot of requests by people to update the kitchen and the layout,” said Anita LaBier, general manager for Kingsland Municipal Utility District, which owns the center. “Well, it just needed to be renovated.”

The KMUD board of directors budgeted $1.3 million for the capital project. It’s not a complete rebuild as the structure will retain much of its current shell, but LaBier said crews will completely upgrade and renovate the interior. 

The work began earlier this year.

KMUD is looking at Jan. 6, 2021, as the tentative completion date. The community center serves as spot for weddings, reunions, birthday parties, quilt shows, gun shows, meetings, and other activities. 

Call the KMUD office at 325-388-4559 for more information.

daniel@thepicayune.com 

