These cities canceled their elections

The city of Marble Falls is one of several local municipalities that canceled their 2020 city council elections due to no contested races. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Several Highland Lakes cities have canceled their Nov. 3 elections due to a lack of contested races.

Most municipalities hold their city council elections in May, with a few exceptions, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation earlier this year allowing cities to reschedule their elections for November.

Horseshoe Bay, which typically holds elections in November, is set to declare all of its unopposed council candidates as winners on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Those are Elsie Thurman, Kent Graham, and Elaine Waddill.

The city of Meadowlakes passed an ordinance Aug. 18 canceling its general election, thereby making way for Mark Bentley to become mayor. Jess Lofgreen will join the council for Place 1, and incumbent Jerry Drummond will remain the Place 3 councilor.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, the city of Double Horn canceled its general election at its regular City Council meeting, ushering in unopposed aldermen R.G. Carver, John Osborne, and James E. Millard.

Marble Falls canceled its May 4 general city election in March, as Places 1, 3, and 5 were each uncontested. Craig Magerkurth, Rene Rosales, and Richard Westerman each took their places, accordingly.

Burnet also canceled its council election due to no contested races, ushering in incumbents Danny Lester and Mary Jane Shanes. Philip Thurman, who has served on previous councils, will return to the dais.

In Cottonwood Shores, with no challengers, Gary Duane Parsons, Cheryl Mott Trinidad, and Roger Lee Wayson keep their council seats.

In Highland Haven, mayoral candidate Olan Kelley and alderman candidates Don Hagans, Terry Nuss, and Terry Smith were declared the winners. They were all unopposed.

Entities still holding elections on Nov. 3 include the city of Bertram, the city of Granite Shoals, Marble Falls Independent School District, Burnet Consolidated ISD, and Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 5.

alex@thepicayune.com