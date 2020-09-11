BCISD board extends superintendent’s contract another year

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees wants to keep Superintendent Keith McBurnett around until at least June 2024.

Board members made their intentions clear during a special meeting Sept. 10, voting unanimously to extend McBurnett’s contract an additional year to June 30, 2024. His superintendent’s salary is $195,270 a year.

“The Board continues to be very pleased with the leadership that Mr. McBurnett provides the District, and commends him for exceeding our expectations, and on his commitment to servant leadership,” BCISD board President Andy Feild said in a statement. “We look forward to working with him into the future as we keep our promise of crafting the future.”

McBurnett just began his ninth year as superintendent of the 3,200-student district. He took on the role March 27, 2012.

“Burnet CISD is an outstanding school district because of its caring and committed staff, students, and school board,” he said. “I recognize how lucky I am to be a part of the Bulldog family and live in such a supportive community. It has been a real blessing for me to be able to plant myself in this community and school district and grow roots and branches in one place.”

Under McBurnett’s leadership, the district operates a $34 million budget and is focused on continuous academic improvement, according to a district media release.

McBurnett has worked with the board of trustees to lower the property tax rate five years in a row while striving to pay off debt, improve school safety, secure outside funding for some district programs, maintain and enhance facilities, and focus on good communication with the community, according to the release.

McBurnett is also an active community member, serving on the boards of the Hill Country Community Foundation and the Rotary Club of Burnet. He mentors new superintendents and teaches classes for aspiring school district leaders.

He and his wife Pat, a retired BCISD kindergarten teacher, raised two sons, who are both Burnet High School graduates.

