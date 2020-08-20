Rudy Gonzales Garcia, 68, of Llano died Aug. 19, 2020

Rudy Gonzales Garcia passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 68. He was born in Burnet, Texas, on May 28, 1952, to Louis A. Garcia and Toni (Gonzales). He was a lifetime resident of Llano.

Rudy was a hard worker. He worked for more than 30 years at Pinkies in Llano. He loved watching sports; his two favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns. Rudy was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Louis A. Garcia and Toni (Gonzales).

He is survived by his brothers, David Garcia and wife Anita, Louis Garcia Jr., and Danny Garcia and wife Lucia, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano.

A graveside service is 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Llano City Cemetery with the Rev. Payden “Red” Blevins officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Lee Griffith, Sabas Najar, Shannon Franklin, Damron Simpson, Ted Reyes, Paul Gonzales, Raymond Gonzales, and J.C. Hall.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.