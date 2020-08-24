Towanna Yvette Gray, 74, of Llano passed away Aug. 21, 2020

Towanna Yvette Gray, 74, of Llano, Texas, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, after a fierce battle with lung cancer.

She was born on Aug. 7, 1946, in Mason to Dorothy Lee and Russell T. Jones.

She married the love of her life, Jimmie Don Gray, on March 11, 1971, and between the two of them, they had four children.

She was a faithful and longtime employee of the Llano County Tax Office, where she worked for 40-plus years until a month before her death. She also worked 10-plus years for Linebarger, Graham and Pena.

Towanna enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel and learn about history. She had a love for horse races, three-card poker, and hunting for arrowheads. She was a talented artist.

Towanna is survived by her daughter, Tonya Gray; stepchildren, Lynda Randolph and husband Michael Randolph, Jimma Bryd and husband John Byrd, and Charles Frank Gray; brother, Bo Jones; sister Deborah Connors; grandchildren Colton Gray and spouse Kristyn Cantrell, Kellen Everett and girlfriend Blake Stone, Jason Randolph and wife Regina Randolph, Dawn Ball and husband Stan Ball, Cedar Gray and wife Jamie Gray, and Nick Gray; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Russell Jones; husband, Jimmie Don Gray; sister Jeanette Lewis; and grandson J.D. Gray.

A graveside service is 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Gray Cemetery in Cherokee with Bob Davidson officiating. Lunch will be provided in a private room at Inman’s Kitchen in Llano at noon following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking you to bet on your favorite racehorse.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.