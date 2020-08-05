Sharon Faye Ligon, 64, of Llano passed away Aug. 2, 2020

Sharon Faye Ligon passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 64. She was born July 5, 1956, in Bakersfield, California, to Jessie Parker and Georgia (Hinds).

Sharon was a resident of Llano for 45 years since coming from Mason. She was a member of the House of Forgiveness in Lampasas and a cook for Heart of Forgiveness ministries.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Parker and Georgia (Hinds), and brothers Clayton Parker and Dwayne Parker.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Ligon; sons, Michael Haliburton and Holland Ligon; daughter, Ami Wisdom and husband Michael; brothers Gary Parker, Vernon Parker, Bill Parker, and Donny Parker; sisters, Carol Jones, Barbara Tatsch, and Louise Davis; grandchildren, Makenna and Olivia Wisdom; great-grandchildren, Emmee Soloman; a special niece, Shannon Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Bluffton Cemetery with Joe Dauben officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers are James McCord, Mitchell Gass, Ben Ligon, Elton Wisdom, Manuel Hernandez, and Edwin Parks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to House of Forgiveness Soup Kitchen in Lampasas or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.