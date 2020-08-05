Rose Ella Carroll Hernandez, 76, Marble Falls passed away July 6, 2020

Rose Ella Carroll Hernandez, 76, Marble Falls, Texas, passed away on July 6, 2020, in Friendswood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sybil and W.R.; brother Wesley; and her husband of 14 years, Manuel P. Hernandez, in May 2000.

Rose graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville and Trinity University in San Antonio. She taught special education for over 30 years in Montreal and Toronto, Canada; and Edinburg, San Antonio, Llano, and Houston. Rose also served as a consultant/educator for Region 20, Education Service Center in San Antonio.

Rose was an extremely talented person who loved reading, playing bridge, traveling (especially cruises), and oil painting. She was a member of the Highland Arts Guild and Gallery in Marble Falls.

Rose is survived by her sister Mary, niece Anne Cioletti, nephew Anthony Cioletti, and numerous stepchildren and grandchildren.

A private funeral Mass was held July 31 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Sunrise Beach Village, Texas. Rose’s inurnment will occur in a private ceremony at St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel Cemetery in Dilley, Texas, at a later date.