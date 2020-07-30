Fire crews save Cottonwood Shores area home

Editor Daniel Clifton

An air-conditioning unit may have caused a structure fire July 28 in the Cottonwood Shores area that destroyed an outbuilding but not the residence, which firefighters were able to save.

The homeowner told firefighters she had recently purchased the property in the 1900 block of FM 2147 between Mable Falls and Cottonwood Shores, said Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Phillips. She told emergency responders she arrived at the property between 5-5:15 p.m. to begin some work on the residence. Phillips said the property owner turned on the air conditioning then left for a local hardware store to pick up supplies and let the home cool down.

“While she was at the hardware store, she got a call from a neighbor who told her there was a fire at the house,” Phillips said. The caller had already called 9-1-1.

The fire apparently started in one of two small air-conditioner units, spreading to the porch and jumping to the outbuilding, Phillips continued. The outbuilding burned to the ground.

The fire reached an exterior wall of the home, but Phillips said firefighters were able to contain the blaze. The interior of the home did suffer from some smoke damage.

No people, firefighters, or pets were injured in the blaze.

The fire chief praised the quick response of all the fire units and first responders who raced to the scene. Along with MFAVD, crews from Horseshoe Bay Fire Department, Cottonwood Shores VFD, Granite Shoals Fire Rescue, Marble Falls Fire Rescue, Marble Falls Area EMS, Marble Falls police, and Burnet County Precinct 4 assisted.

“We had a lot of good help,” Phillips added.

Daniel@thepiicayune.com