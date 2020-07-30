Back-to-school sales tax holiday August 7-9

The annual State of Texas sales tax holiday is Friday through Sunday, August 7-9. Shoppers can save sales tax both in store or online on qualified items.

From Staff Reports

As schools gear up for the first day of class — whether students will be learning in person or remotely — families are getting ready with new clothes, new gear, and, of course, school supplies. To help ease the impacts of back-to-school shopping on Texans’ wallets, the state offers a three-day sales tax holiday each year. For 2020, that weekend is coming up, Friday through Sunday, August 7-9.

For those three days, shoppers will get a pass on sales tax on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks purchased. The exemption applies to qualified items that sell for less than $100 individually.

The exemption applies to those items bought in a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller who does business in the state.

The Texas Comptroller is encouraging shoppers to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 related health and safety protocols while out shopping. As part of the annual event, the comptroller’s office people also can buy qualifying items and save the sales taxes online or by telephone, mail, or other means when items are both delivered and paid for by the customer during the exemption period or customers order and pay for items and sellers accept orders during the sales tax holiday period. Delivery can be made after the exemption period ends.

According to the state comptroller’s office, a seller accepts an order when the seller has acted to fill the order for immediate shipment.

Check the Comptroller’s sales tax holiday webpage for more information and lists of qualifying items.

editor@thepicayune.com