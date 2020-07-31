BS&W brings back labor and delivery to Marble Falls

Baylor Scott & White Health announced July 31 that it would continue offering labor and delivery services at its Marble Falls medical center. It had previously announced July 28 it was curtailing those services in Marble Falls.

By Alex Copeland

Baylor Scott & White Health announced today it has reversed its decision to curtail labor and delivery services at its Marble Falls medical center, although it offered no reason why. The healthcare provider announced Friday, July 31, that it will continue offering those services in Marble Falls after all. Families should be able to schedule deliveries at the Marble Falls facility in the near future.

The final day for deliveries was previously set for July 28, when the department would have been absorbed by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Lakeway to make way for medical and surgical services such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, and endocrinology at the Marble Falls location. A hospital spokesperson said he did not know as of yet how bringing back labor and delivery would affect expanding surgical services in other areas.

“We are proud of the many years we have provided safe, quality care to mothers and babies in the Hill Country region and we are eager to continue offering safe, quality care for our patient families through pregnancy, delivery and beyond,” Baylor Scott & White Health said in a statement. “We will continue to look for opportunities to expand additional medical and surgical services lines in the future.”

Both the Marble Falls and Lakeway facilities will continue to offer other women’s services, including prenatal care and childbirth classes for expectant mothers, outpatient postnatal care, gynecological care, women’s imaging, and breast cancer surgery.

