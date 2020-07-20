Man dies while swimming in Llano River

A 56-year-old man apparently drowned July 19 while attempting to swim across the Llano River at Badu Park in Llano. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

A 56-year-old man died July 19 after attempting to swim across the Llano River in Llano, according to a media release by Llano Police Chief Mike Scoggins.

Llano police officers and Llano Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to Badu Park at 7:41 p.m. Sunday after a swimmer was reported missing. Witnesses told first responders the man was last seen about 20 yards off the bank near the dam’s spillway.

According to witnesses, the man and his co-workers were attempting to swim across the river. When they got about 20 yards out, the group decided to return to the bank from which they started as the distance across the water was farther than anticipated.

On the return, witnesses told first responders the man went underwater to make the swim back but never resurfaced.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department units and Llano VFD personnel searched for the man. At 10:38 p.m., divers recovered his body. His name has not been released at the time of this story’s publication.

The Llano Police Department is investigating the death, but, at this time, it is considered an accidental drowning.

