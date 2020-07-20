Woman’s body found in Lake LBJ

Horseshoe Bay police are investigating the death of an 84-year-old woman who was found floating in Lake LBJ on July 17. The cause of death is yet to be determined, but police have not found anything to suggest foul play was involved, according to a media release from Horseshoe Bay Police Chief Rocky Wardlow.

At about 1:10 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller reported a person floating in Lake LBJ near a residence in the 400 block of Lighthouse Drive in Horseshoe Bay. Horseshoe Bay police and fire departments and Marble Falls Area EMS responded to the call.

First responders located the woman and pulled her onto a boat dock, where EMS personnel and firefighters began performing CPR and other lifesaving procedures, to no avail.

The woman was identified as Kirsten Detenbeck of Horseshoe Bay.

Horseshoe Bay police and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are investigating the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death.

Llano County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Bebe Rocha pronounced the woman deceased and ordered an autopsy to be conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin.

