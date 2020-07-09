Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District seats up for grabs

The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District has two seats on the November 3 ballot. Candidates can file July 20 through August 17. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Residents can file to run for the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors from July 20 through August 17.

At-large Precinct 1 and 3 seats will be on the November 3 ballot. Board members serve four-year terms.

File in person at 225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, in Burnet or by mail with applications addressed to Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District, P.O. Box 870, Burnet, TX 78611.

The district protects Burnet County’s groundwater resources via conservation methods, management strategies, and education.

“Every month, we decide whether we need to put restrictions on the amount of water you use, which depends on the drought stage,” At-Large Director Bill Felps said. “Right now, we’re not really in a drought, so everything is great. You can use your maximum amount of water year-round from your wells. That’s our main obligation. We’re lucky. We have numerous aquifers.”

The district’s website has a list of candidate requirements.

alex@thepicayune.com