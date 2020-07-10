Abbott expands suspension of elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases increase in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation July 9 suspending elective surgeries in an expanded number of hospitals, including those in Burnet and Llano counties.

The proclamation covers 11 trauma service areas across Texas.

“The State of Texas continues to implement strategies to help ensure ample supply of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients,” the governor said in a media release.

He had previously suspended elective surgeries in eight counties, including Travis County.

“By expanding this directive to include counties within 11 (trauma service areas), we are freeing up more resources to address upticks in COVID-19 related cases.”

Under Abbott’s proclamation, hospitals in affected counties must postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who, without an immediate surgery or procedure, would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician.

Texas is divided into 22 regions called trauma service areas (TSAs). Burnet and Llano counties are within TSA O, which consists of 11 counties in Central Texas, including Williamson and Travis counties.

“The State of Texas will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and support our hospitals and health care professionals as they care for their fellow Texans,” the governor added. “We must all come together and continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, and stay home when possible.”

editor@thepicayune.com