String of 100-degree days ahead

Expect triple digits and sunshine this weekend in the Highland Lakes.

According to the National Weather Service, highs should be in the upper 90s on Friday, July 10, before breaking the century mark on Saturday at 102 and staying in 100s through at least Tuesday, possibly reaching 105 early next week. The heat index — how hot it feels when relative humidity is combined with air temperature — should also rise.

The heat can be blamed on a high-pressure ridge that is strengthening over southern New Mexico. As the system expands over Texas, rain chances will decrease while the mercury rises.

Overnight temperatures will hover in the upper 70s over the next several days.

To avoid heat-related illness, drink plenty of water when outside, stay indoors during the hottest part of the day if you are able, and take plenty of breaks in the shade or other cool spots if you must be outdoors. Also, check on family and neighbors, especially the elderly, who do not have air conditioning.

