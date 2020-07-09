FirstCapital Bank in Marble Falls welcomes new vice president

Glenn Bass is the new vice president and relationship manager at FirstCapital Bank of Texas in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

FirstCapital Bank of Texas in Marble Falls announced that Glenn Bass has joined the branch as the new vice president and relationship manager.

Bass brings with him an extensive 20-year career in the banking industry. Prior to joining the Marble Falls location, he served as a vice president and managed banks in Dallas, Austin, and Forth Worth.

Bass is excited to continue helping people and businesses in the community.

“When you enjoy the work you do, you become an integral part of the community you serve,” he said in a media release. “I look forward to assisting people and business owners with their financial goals and helping move the bank forward.”

FCB Hill Country Market President Scott Streit was happy to welcome Bass to area.

“With his years of experience and knowledge, we know he will serve our customers to help them reach their financial goals to their fullest potential,” Streit said.

Bass also serves on the Helping Hand Home for Children community advisory board. He is passionate about the work the organization does to transform the lives of children in the community.

