Burnet hires new police chief

1 hour ago by: Alex Copeland
Sean Mannix is the new Burnet police chief

Sean Mannix is the new Burnet police chief. He replaces Paul Nelson, who retired in March. Courtesy photo

City of Burnet officials picked former Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix to lead the police department. 

He begins his new job as Burnet police chief Monday, July 13, according to an email from City Manager David Vaughn. 

Mannix replaces Paul Nelson, who retired in March after 23 years with the department, 12 of those as chief.

Mannix retired from the Cedar Park Police Department in January. His career there as chief of police began in 2013 after he retired as an assistant chief with the Austin Police Department. In Cedar Park, he led 111 officers and support personnel. He began his career with the Alameda (California) Police Department in 1983. 

Mannix holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in homeland security. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

alex@thepicayune.com

Alex Copeland

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District seats up for grabs

2 hours ago by: Alex Copeland

FirstCapital Bank in Marble Falls welcomes new vice president

3 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

String of 100-degree days ahead

5 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

2 thoughts on “Burnet hires new police chief

  2. Welcome to our new chief of police.
    We back the blue! We appreciate your service.
    ~The May’s~

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *