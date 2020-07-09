Burnet hires new police chief

Sean Mannix is the new Burnet police chief. He replaces Paul Nelson, who retired in March. Courtesy photo

City of Burnet officials picked former Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix to lead the police department.

He begins his new job as Burnet police chief Monday, July 13, according to an email from City Manager David Vaughn.

Mannix replaces Paul Nelson, who retired in March after 23 years with the department, 12 of those as chief.

Mannix retired from the Cedar Park Police Department in January. His career there as chief of police began in 2013 after he retired as an assistant chief with the Austin Police Department. In Cedar Park, he led 111 officers and support personnel. He began his career with the Alameda (California) Police Department in 1983.

Mannix holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in homeland security. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

