LakeFest organizers announce COVID-19 measures for July 25-26 event

The LakeFest drag boat races are still on, according to Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce officials, but tickets are limited to 50 percent of Lakeside Park’s capacity, and organizers are asking people to wear face coverings as well as maintain social distancing. File photo

While many events are pulling the plug on 2020, the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce is speeding ahead with LakeFest.

The drag boat races are Saturday-Sunday, July 25-26, at Lakeside Park, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls.

This marks the return of the popular event after a two-year hiatus.

On its website, the chamber announced updates to the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders.

LakeFest attendance must be no more than 50 percent of the capacity of Lakeside Park.

Organizers recommend people purchase their tickets online as soon as possible because once sales reach the threshold, the event will be sold out.

The maximum capacity could change, even be reduced, if the pandemic forces further action to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus causing the disease.

Under the governor’s current executive order, people will be required to wear face coverings while moving around Lakeside Park during LakeFest. The chamber and its LakeFest partner, the Southern Drag Boat Association, are asking that spectators find a designated spot and stay there as much as possible.

Spectators can reserve spots on the park’s beach and in the grass.

Though face coverings are not required while seated in a designated spot, officials encourage fans to continue wearing them throughout the event.

Groups in each spot will be limited to 10 people and must be from the same household or residence.

Another change this year due to COVID-19 is limited access to the pit area in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J in Marble Falls. Admission to the pit area is usually free. This year, however, the chamber will charge $5 each day, starting Friday, July 24, for access to the pit area to look at the boats and meet the drivers and crews.

The chamber will not sell alcoholic beverages during LakeFest, but for a $20 fee, people can bring a cooler. However, no glass or food are allowed in coolers.

Contact the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce at information@marblefalls.org or 830-693-2815 for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com