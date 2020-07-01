Vickie Lee Monfelt passed away June 26, 2020. She was born to Ruth H. and John D. “Buck” Golson in San Antonio. They preceded in her death.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Randy Monfelt; son, Shane Emerson and wife Jamie; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Blane, Lincoln, and Kennedy Emerson and Alana Chandler; sister, Janice Pruitt; niece Tammie Fellows and husband Matt; nephew Eric Portis; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Vickie graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio and moved to Sunrise Beach to raise her loving son.

Her love and pride of all her grandchildren was always in her heart and mind.

After retiring from H-E-B, she started volunteering for Meals on Wheels, but after awhile, she began working for the company. It gave her a passion and mission.

Vickie was also an active member of the Sunrise Beach Fire Department Auxiliary.

She was baptized in the Catholic Church in San Antonio and continued her faithful discipleship through the Catholic Church of Sunrise Beach.

Vickie loved her caring, loving husband Randy. She was loved by her whole family and many treasured friends. She will certainly be missed, but we know her soul is with Our Lord.

Funeral arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Kingsland. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.