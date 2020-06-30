Dorothy Faye Wagner, 88, passed away April 21, 2020

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Dorothy Faye Wagner, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 88.

Dorothy was born on December 20, 1931, in Helena, Oklahoma, to Jack and Lela (Goodrick) Snider. On November 11, 1949, she married Vernon Dale Wagner. They raised three sons: Rick, Doug, and Scott. After working at a couple of oil companies as an administrative assistant, she worked for the Texas Youth Commission at the West Texas Children’s Home for over 30 years in the West Texas area.

Dorothy loved being with family. Her favorite times were the holidays and looking forward to having everyone at her house, where she prepared a feast of family favorites. She also loved helping others. Any time there was a need for volunteers, Dorothy was one of the first to raise her hand. She had a personality that drew others to her and developed many lasting relationships with others in the community she lived in.

Hobbies included cooking, crocheting, shopping garage sales, and painting. She took an interest in the card recycling group at her church, where they found a way to make a used card (sympathy, get well, congratulations, etc.) look like new. They would sell them to help support other ministries in the church.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; father, Jack; mother, Lela; stepmother, Avis; sisters Peggy and Belva; brother Jerry; son Doug; and daughter-in-law Becky.

She is survived by sons Rick and Scott and his wife, Teresa; daughter-in-law Betty; half-brother Jackie; and stepsister, Glenna. She is also survived by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service has been scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at Highland Lakes United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Highland Lakes United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1005, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609.