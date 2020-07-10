Don Henry Bridges III, 65, passed away July 3, 2020

Don Henry Bridges III (fondly known as Little Don, Butch, Farmer Don, Mother Earth, and PeePaw) passed away on July 3, 2020, at the age of 65.

He was born on March 2, 1955, to Don Henry Bridges Jr. and Anna Mae Garrett Bridges. He was welcomed home by his sister Janis.

He lost his mother in 1959, due to a car accident, and was raised by his father and grandmother in Marble Falls and San Marcos, where his father owned and ran cafes, including the Bluebonnet Café.

He graduated from Marble Falls High School in 1973. He married Doris Cox in 1978, and they had his only child, Jason.

Don worked for Texas Granite Corp, City of Horseshoe Bay, and TC Carmona. In his later years, he worked for Walmart, and, most recently, before retirement due to serious health issues, Sweet Berry Farm, where he was known as “Farmer Don.” He loved that job and enjoyed watching and visiting with everyone.

He spent his last years enjoying his family, friends, living in the country, tinkering on tractors, playing washers and watching Western movies.

Don was as down to earth as they come, a real live from-the-’70s hippie. He was often seen sporting his do-rag and drinking a beer.

He is survived by his son, Jason Ray Bridges and wife Lynn; four grandsons, Jayden and Ethan Bridges and Cameron and Gabriel Ortiz; sister and brother-in-law, Janis and Richie Giesecke; niece, Amy Giesecke; nephew, Mark Giesecke; great-nephews, Cade and Dillon DeSpain; and great-niece, Katie Giesecke — all from Marble Falls. He is also survived by many other extended family members and lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, Uncle Buck Bridges, and his longtime canine compadre, Poo.

A memorial service will be held at a future date when safe to do so.

Don probably wouldn’t have wanted anything formal. So, for those who would like to remember him, plan on an outdoor gathering where all can “don” some cutoffs, raise a bottle, give a toast, pitch a washer, and love each other — because that’s what he would have wanted.

Donations are welcome to help fund Don’s final resting:

P.O. Box 520 Johnson City, TX 78636

Rest easy Pops.

Love, Jason

