Marble Falls fireworks show postponed

The city of Marble Falls has postponed its annual Fourth of July fireworks show over Lake Marble Falls.

The decision, announced June 29 in a media release, was made in light of the “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases in Burnet County and after consultation between city officials and local health authority Dr. Juliette Madrigal.

As of June 29, there were 121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Burnet County since June 22, according to the release.

“It does not appear that the cases are in conjunction with any large gatherings; therefore, these numbers indicate community spread,” the release stated. “The increase in cases has led to testing facilities and labs being overwhelmed.”

An event that attracts a large gathering raises more concerns about spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our community is a priority,” Mayor John Packer said. “I encourage responsible personal decision making appropriate preventive measures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The city has not set a future date for the fireworks show.

Also on June 29, the city announced that Marble Falls businesses would be required to enforce the wearing of face coverings by customers and staff starting at midnight Monday.

