Marble Falls businesses must require customers, employees to wear masks
Marble Falls Mayor John Packer issued an order June 29 requiring businesses to enforce the wearing of face masks for both customers and employees in response to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Burnet County.
The order goes into effect at midnight Monday.
As of June 29, there were 121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Burnet County since June 22, according to Dr. Jules Madrigal, the Burnet County Health Authority.
“Face coverings must be worn at all times by persons over the age of 2 years old who can medically tolerate doing so when in public places in the City of Marble Falls,” according to a statement released by the city. The requirement applies to employees, customers, and clients of businesses within the city.
“The City of Marble Falls encourages residents to follow this Order to protect themselves and others from the virus,” the statement said. “The goal is to protect (against) the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.”
A notice of the requirement is available on the city website and is to be posted at the entrances to each business in a location to provide notice.
For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resource webpage.
3 thoughts on “Marble Falls businesses must require customers, employees to wear masks”
Thank you Mayor Packer! We have been avoiding businesses in Marble Falls because of the concern that we could be exposed to COVID-19. I feel a lot safer now.
Thank you! This is a necessary “evil” that will help maintain the health and safety of others in our community. I never thought I would be willing to wear a mask in public, but after hearing from friends personally how terrible this virus is, I see the need to be as diligent as possible to keep the vulnerable age.
I am so tired of everyone complaining about wearing a mask, get over yourselves, and stop complaining about something that is a small fraction of your life. Stop making this political. A mask is to prevent fluids from being dispersed all over the place, NOT JUST TO KEEP YOU SAFE, but to keep others safe. Which in turn keeps you safe because others are wearing one🙄 if everyone would just stop being so stubborn and work together we might actually get through this a lot quicker.
ALSO-business owners could lose everything if an outbreak occurred with their employees, it’s selfish for y’all to only consider it an inconvenience to you by not wearing one inside stores. Not to mention some of these people may not recover.
If you don’t want to wear one, don’t go in a store. You have that right. Use curbside or other delivery services, but stop making this about yourselves.
