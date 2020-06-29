Marble Falls businesses must require customers, employees to wear masks

Marble Falls Mayor John Packer issued an order June 29 requiring businesses to enforce the wearing of face masks for both customers and employees in response to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Burnet County.

The order goes into effect at midnight Monday.

As of June 29, there were 121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Burnet County since June 22, according to Dr. Jules Madrigal, the Burnet County Health Authority.

“Face coverings must be worn at all times by persons over the age of 2 years old who can medically tolerate doing so when in public places in the City of Marble Falls,” according to a statement released by the city. The requirement applies to employees, customers, and clients of businesses within the city.

“The City of Marble Falls encourages residents to follow this Order to protect themselves and others from the virus,” the statement said. “The goal is to protect (against) the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.”

A notice of the requirement is available on the city website and is to be posted at the entrances to each business in a location to provide notice.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resource webpage.

